Hyderabad: AOI performs India’s first hybrid interstitial brachytherapy procedure

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:45 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Hyderabad: American Oncology Institute (AOI) on Saturday said it had performed India’s first hybrid interstitial brachytherapy procedure using Varian’s Aarhus Applicator at Citizens Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad.

The procedures using the newly launched Varian’s Aarhus hybrid brachytherapy applicator were performed on two female patients who were suffering from cervical cancer under the guidance of Dr. Sushil Beriwal, a Fellow of the American Society of Radiation Oncology and American Brachytherapy Society. Dr. Suneetha Mulinti, Senior Consultant Radiation Oncologist, was part of the team.

Dr. Sushil said the hybrid interstitial applicator with state-of-the-art MRI imaging can help increase the tumor dose and at the same time keep the normal tissue doses to a minimum. “This advanced form of brachytherapy has shown to improve local control and reduce morbidities,” he said.

Dr. Suneetha added, “According to the WHO, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among Indian women globally. Over the years, great advancements in medicine and technology have revolutionized the field of oncology and the survival chances of patients have improved drastically.”

