Amit Shah seeks intellectuals’ support for upcoming polls

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:29 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the Jana Garjana Sabha, in Adilabad on Tuesday. Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in an interactive session with intellectuals and professionals in the city on Tuesday.

In his address Amit Shah tried to impress upon the professionals and intellectuals of the city the need to bring BJP to power in Telangana and how the double engine government could change the face of the State.

Interestingly, most of his speech revolved around the AIMIM party and how the Congress and the BRS have joined hands with it to keep BJP away from power. He claimed that all the development Telangana had witnessed in the last nine-years was due to the efforts of the Modi government and not Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Most of the participants were the supporters of BJP and admirers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Very few people belonging to minority communities took part in the interaction session.