Adilabad: CCI employees try to obstruct Amit Shah, arrested

The disgruntled employees tried to stop the convoy of Shah in protest against the Centre's failure to keep its word with regard to revival of the sick cement company.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Adilabad: Employees of a sick unit belonging to the Cement Corporation of India (CCI)-Adilabad, attempted to stop the convoy of union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on his way to address a public meeting, here on Tuesday.

The disgruntled employees gathered at a junction and tried to stop the convoy of Shah in protest against the Centre’s failure to keep its word with regard to revival of the sick cement company. Shah while addressing a poll rally in 2018 had assured to revive the unit, but nothing happened.

The agitating employees picked an argument with police for preventing them from staging the protest. They wore black scarfs and carried placards flaying the union government. However, they were shifted to a police station and were released later in the evening.