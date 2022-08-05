Amit Shah was in jail for 90 days: Revanth Reddy

Nalgonda: The comment by Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy that he felt ashamed to work with the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy who was in jail for a month, led to some fireworks at the Congress public meeting organised in Haliya in Munugode constituency on Friday. “Rajagopal Reddy claims he felt ashamed to work under Revanth Reddy who was in jail for 30 days. But was he not shameful when be met BJP leader Amit Shah who was in Gujarat jail for 90 days on a murder charge”, thundered the TPCC president at the public meeting in Haliya of Munugode constituency on Friday.

Though the meeting attracted a thin attendance, Revanth Reddy utilised the opportunity to launch a diatribe against Rajagopal Reddy castigating him for quitting the Congress at this juncture. Rajagopal Reddy had already sent in his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi and is slated to meet the Assembly speaker on Monday to quit the Telangana Assembly.

The public meeting venue wore an almost deserted look at the time of Revanth Reddy’s speech, as it begain drizzling by the time he started speaking. Congress senior leaders K Jana Reddy and Ramreddy Damodar Reddy too spoke on the occasion.

Revanth Reddy maintained that Rajagopal Reddy had not resigned seeking his constituency’s development, as he claimed, but only after striking a deal with the BJP so that he could get contracts worth crores of rupees in North east States. The constituency would have seen a bypoll if he had just resigned to the assembly but not to the Congress party.

He had struck a deal with the Amit Shan of the BJP at a time when Narendra Modi government was harassing the party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the name of inquiry by Enforcement Directorate. He asked the people of Munugode to teach a lesson to Rajagopal Reddy in the by-elections. He would tour in every mandal in Munugode assembly constituency to get the Congress candidate elected in the by-elections.

Congress senior leaders K Jana Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sitakka, Balram Naik, Shabbir Ali, Anjan Kumar Yadav and others also attended the public meeting.