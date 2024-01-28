Amitabh Bachchan’s new goofy pic reminds fans of ‘Khaike paan Banaras wala’ era

Big B took to X and wrote, "Can someone please suggest words for this POST.. !!!??"

By ANI Published Date - 28 January 2024, 03:21 PM

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeps treating his fans with his intriguing posts and images.

On Sunday, he shared a new funny picture of himself, asking his fans to suggest words for the post.

In the picture, he can be seen making a goofy face which reminded his fans of the ‘Khaike Pan Banaraswala’ song.

As soon as the ‘Pink’ actor uploaded the picture, it quickly piqued the interest of netizens, who responded in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Back with the ‘Khaike paan Banaras wala’ era!.” A fan commented wrote, “Khaiy ke pan Banaras wala khol de band akal ka tala.” “Jab seedhe muh se kaam na ho, To bhaiya muh tedha karna padta hai!,” a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film will hit the big screens on May 9.

The film also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

He was last seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Ganapath’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

He also has a courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’ in his kitty. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

‘Section 84’ marks Amitabh and Ribhu’s third collaboration after a TV mini-series ‘Yudh’ in 2014 and the thriller film ‘Te3n’ in 2015. The official release date of ‘Section 84’ is still awaited.