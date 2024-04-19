Sree Vishnu unveils ‘Sarangadariya’ teaser

Padmarao Abbisetti (Alias Pandu) is making his debut as a director with the film. It is currently in post production stages and the makers of the film are planning to release it in May.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 03:42 PM

Hyderabad: Teaser of the family entertainer ‘Sarangadariya’, starring Raja Raveendar was launched here by actor Sree Vishnu. The film is a is being made on the Saija Creations banner, produced by Umadevi, Sarath Chandra with the blessings of Challapalli Chalapathi Rao.

Two songs from the are already out and garnered good response from the listeners. One of them is the inspirational song ‘Andukovaa’ crooned by legendary singer Chithra, and another song is ‘Naa Kannule’.

Releasing the teaser, Sree Vishnu conveyed his best wishes to the entire team.

The teaser suggests that ‘Sarangadariya’ has been crafted as a complete emotional family entertainer. It shows a middle aged man leading his family along with his wife, two sons and a daughter. He wants to live a respectable life in the society with self esteem but faces problems due to his sons and daughter.

Why he gets criticised by society, what consequences he faces and what steps he takes as a father to save his family seems to be the crux of ‘Sarangadariya’.

On this occasion Producers, Umadevi and Sarath Chandra Challapalli say, ” Special thanks to Sree Vishnu for releasing our ‘Sarangadariya’ teaser. The film has heartwarming emotions. We are planning to release the film in May. The release date will be announced soon.”

Director Padmarao Abbisetti (Pandu) says, ” My heartfelt thanks to Sree Vishnu for releasing the teaser of our film. This is my first film as a director. This film explores the hardships faced by a middle class family. ‘Sarangadariya’ is a perfect family entertainer which has love and family emotions in it. We are planning to release the film in May. “