An Award-Winning Wedding Film Company with a Heart: The Story of Vows by Siddhu Soma

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: All of us are carrying the most sophisticated cameras in our pockets today, but getting the perfect click is not easy. These guys at Vows by Siddhu Soma, however, get a perfect shot every time. Located at Road Number 45, Jubilee Hills in the City of Nizams, Hyderabad, Vows by Siddhu Soma has changed the definition of wedding photography by travelling to 16 countries to shoot weddings and couple portraits so far.

We all know planning a wedding perfectly is no easy task. The date of the wedding, the venue, wedding decor, caterers, photographers, music, transportation and guest accommodation are some of the prominent ones on a wedding checklist. But really, without a great photographer & filmer, you will be at a loss. Capturing your most intimate, beautiful, happy and memorable moments into an epic story is what defines Vows by Siddhu Soma.

And their story will leave you smiling ear to ear. Two people meet on Facebook by accident, become really good friends, their friendship turns into love, their love converts into marriage and before you know it, they are running a successful photography company together. Sounds like a story from a film?

This is a true story of Siddhu Soma, the Founder of Vows by Siddhu Soma and his wife Bhargavi Ambati. When Siddhu decided to start a company, this duo was already married and Bhargavi was already working for Telangana Govt. and after a year, she decided to join the business full time. The company now has a dynamic duo that brings in both creativity and practicality.

One of their best options for their clients is customized music for the wedding film. The story of a

wedding can be told in multiple ways. Whether it is through a photo album, framed photographs or a memorable film, the story needs to be told beautifully. When you decide to make your wedding journey to be a memorable film, you must consider how much your audience is loving watching it. Because let us be honest, most wedding films look similar, isn’t it? The reason is the same repeated music. Customizing music for your wedding film will not only make your film outstanding but also makes the watching experience amazing- for everyone!

This is where Vows by Siddhu Soma shines and helps you get an enhanced wedding film through their customised music options. Here the music is specific to the client’s taste, requirement and wants. But Vows by Siddhu Soma not only focuses on providing the most premium services to clients but their studio will leave you enthralled.

Being a nature lover, Siddhu has installed more than 700 plants to make the ambience more positive, helping in relieving stress and boost creativity in his team. The studio also has board games and even an Xbox to keep the team relaxed and the best of their game at all times. And the clients love it of course.

Vows by Siddhu Soma is not just a wedding photography company. It is a storytelling genius that makes your wedding last forever through their luxury services. No wonder they are the winners of Best Luxury Wedding Photography Award in Times Business Awards 2022. When asked about their future plans, Bhargavi gives a simple “Go with the flow” with a smile. Exactly how their mindset has been- going with the flow and creating magic for all their clients.