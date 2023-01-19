Magical start to Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival 2023

The event was inaugurated in the presence of Annavarapu Ramaswamy, Anand Mohan Oruganti, Seetarama Sarma, Vidwan Ayyagari Syamasundaram, and Ayyagari Jayalakshmi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Vocalist Kanthi Swaroop Mallela, Violin Vidwan Vasu Sastry , Mridangam Vidwan Karra Srinivas , Ghatam Vidwan Chandrakanth

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival 2023 by Sanskriti Foundation witnessed a magical start with a scintillating display on Mridangam by Dr Yella Venkateshwarrao, at Shilparamam, here on Wednesday.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of Annavarapu Ramaswamy, Anand Mohan Oruganti, Seetarama Sarma, Vidwan Ayyagari Syamasundaram, and Ayyagari Jayalakshmi. Viewed live by thousands of patrons across the globe, the first day of the music fest included a Violin concert by Vidwans Bhatti Pavan Singh and Peri Thyagaraja. They enthralled the audience with their speed and precision.

Also Read Hyderabad Public School to hold year-long Centenary Celebrations from Jan 20

The Vocal concert by Vidwan Kanthi Swaroop Mallela evoked great interest especially with his rendition of Anuragamuleni in Saraswati Ragam.

The event was started with a concert by Vidushi Pranathi Vyzarsu’s rendition of Bagayanayya and day’s schedule concluded with Dr Yella Venkateshwarrao’s Mridangam concert. Spellbound with his decades of mastery over the instrument, he was given a standing ovation by the audience.