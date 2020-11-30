An evening of classical brilliance

Kalasagaram kick-started their annual series with a top of the rack concert by star performers Ranjani-Gayatri

Moving to the virtual mode and adjusting to the new normal, Kalasagaram under Sudershan Iyengar and Narayanan have put in place a seven-day concert as its annual feature.

Duo Ranjani-Gayatri began their concert with Ganapathi stotram Gananayakam in Rudrapriya. The duo went on to present a soulful interpretation of raaga Devagandhari with a Thyagaraja gem Ksherasagara Sayana. The sub-main was in the raaga Kalyani and arguably the best part in the concert.

They chose a Kanindharul Purindhaal. Punctuating the concert with two quick kritis on the way to the RTP (Ragam Tanam Pallavi), Ranjani Gayatri did Muruga Muruga in Saveri and Sitapathe in Nagaswarali. While many would often choose Saveri and specially Muruga Muruga for a detailed presentation, the sisters chose Saveri for a mild space on the way to Sindhu Bhairavi.

Accompanied on the violin by Charumathi Raghuraman the team did a detailed presentation of the raaga Sindhu Bhairavi. The Pallavi in chathusrajathi triputa talam in Tamil was followed by a thani with Manoj Siva on the mrudangam and Anirudh Athreya on khanjeri.

Having delivered the RTP in leisure, the duo before signing off with a signature Abhang in raaga Durga also presented Viruttam in ragas Bilahari and Hamsanandi, a Tamil song Theruvadeppo in Khamas and kriti of Purandara Dasa in Ahirbhairavi. The Pallavi was a Ragamalika in Bindhumalini, Madhuvanti and Desh. The audience lapped the concert. While the organisers were thrilled, the messages in the chat box reflected how the audience received the evening.

Tomorrow’s concert would be webcast on the Kalasagaram YouTube channel and Facebook page with Bharat Sundar scheduled for Monday, music lovers have a feast in store. A day after the Karthika deepam lights, it would be time for an evening bathed in classical brilliance. Sign in says Kalasagaram.

