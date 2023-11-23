| Hyderabad Kalasagaram To Have Its 10 Day Fest From November 24

Hyderabad: Kalasagaram to have its 10 day fest from November 24

Kalasagaram, a premier cultural association in the space of Carnatic music, will have its 10 day fest starting on November 24 at Keyes High School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Kalasagaram, a premier cultural association in the space of Carnatic music, will have its 10 day fest starting on November 24 at Keyes High School

Hyderabad: Kalasagaram, a premier cultural association in the space of Carnatic music, will have its 10 day fest starting on November 24 at Keyes High School.

The concerts include Trichur Brothers on Saturday and Sandip Narayan on Sunday.

Also Read Average residential prices in Hyderabad skyrocket over last three years: Anarock

The next three days has Dr. Sumitra Vadudevan ,Dr Oanthula Rama and flute recital by Sushank. The highlights of the fest including a dance ballet Ganga by Rajeshwari Sainath and two Tamil plays by Komal Theater celebrating woman power including a play titled Draupadi.

The events are scheduled for next ten days at Keyes High School at 6 pm and the organization is reputed for starting on time.