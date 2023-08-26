Anand Mahindra reacts to live broadcast of Chandrayaan-3 garnering record views

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has not only captured the attention of India but also the world’s, garnering global interest. The sub-continent became the first country in the world to land near Moon’s unexplored surface, i.e, South Pole.

As soon as ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft touched down the lunar surface, accolades poured in thick and fast for India. Several world leaders congratulated Indian on achieving the rare milestone.

Interestingly, the live broadcast of India’s historic mission also became the most viewed live streams on YouTube of all time to date, commanding around 8.06 million peak concurrent views (PVCs), according to Payboards.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, also reacted to the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3, which garnered huge viewership.

An elated Indian billionaire businessman took to Twitter to express his happiness.

“Not Cricket. Not Movies. It was Science & Technology—and pride—that took the top of the podium in the viewership race. The future is bright…,” he tweeted.

Not Cricket. Not Movies. It was Science & Technology—and pride—that took the top of the podium in the viewership race. The future is bright… https://t.co/8eZZOy55Up — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 26, 2023