Anand Mahindra applauds Praggnanandhaa’s remarkable Journey to Silver at FIDE World Cup

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:12 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: We all know that Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user. The industrialist frequently engages in interesting interactions with his followers on the microblogging site by posting content on intriguing topics.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group’s tweets become viral within no time as they are irresistibly liked and shared by many people.

This time the industrialist took to Twitter to appreciate and offer encouragement to chess player Praggnanandhaa after he lost the final match of the FIDE World Cup to unstoppable Magnus Carlsen.

In his tweet Ananad Mahindra said “You aren’t the ‘runner-up’ @rpragchess. This is simply your ‘run-up’ to Gold and to greatness. Many battles require you to learn & live to fight another day. You’ve learned & you will fight again; and we will all be there again…cheering you on loudly. #praggnanandha.”

Young prodigy Praggnanandhaa, who beat world renowned players like Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana, won the silver medal and also confirmed his berth in the FIDE candidates.

Here’s the tweet:

You aren’t the ‘runner-up’ @rpragchess This is simply your ‘run-up’ to Gold and to greatness. Many battles require you to learn & live to fight another day. You’ve learned & you will fight again; and we will all be there again…cheering you on loudly. 🇮🇳👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #praggnanandha https://t.co/2L0U1cZD4E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2023