Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant visit Tirumala temple

The couple offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala Hills in Tirupati on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Days after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant formally got engaged last week amidst family and friends, the couple offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala Hills in Tirupati on Thursday.

They participated in the Archana Seva as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials made special arrangements for darshan.

On January 19, childhood sweethearts Anant and Radhika got engaged to one another on the premises of their extravagant residence, Antilia in Altamount Road, Mumbai. The couple had a roka ceremony in Shrinathji, Rajasthan, back in December.