New chapter in Bhadrachalam’s history: Statue of Bhakta Ramdas unveiled

The statue of Bhakta Ramdas, a prominent figure in Telugu history, is a potential discovery that could hold significant historical value, members of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 03:58 PM

Hyderabad: Historians from Telangana have unveiled a statue of Bhakta Ramdas, adding a new chapter to the 17 Century legacy of Ram temple in Bhadrachalam. The statue of Bhakta Ramdas, a prominent figure in Telugu history, is a potential discovery that could hold significant historical value, members of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, said.

The recent discovery unfolded when Pasumarthi Srinivas, a resident of Nelakondapally, Khammam district, observed an idol beneath a Peepal tree near the local police station. The statue depicts a devotee clad in a dhoti, without a top, half-naked, adopting the anjali mudra in a standing posture. With a sword pointing downward, adorned with a mustache, goshpada shikha, and bathed hair behind the head, the statue exudes regality, adhering to temple etiquette, the press release said.

Historians Sriramoju Haragopal and Katta Srinivas from the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, who meticulously examined the statue, the discovered sculpture, devoid of royal attire, indicate its lack of association with Akkanna or Maddanna. Its simplicity and devotional style lead to the conjecture that it may indeed be a depiction of Baktha Ramadasu.

“Should this be an idol of Kancharla Gopanna, it would serve as a profound tribute to the selfless devotee, dedicated worker, accomplished lyrical artist, and devout writer. While historical documentation on Ramdas’s life is scarce, fragments of evidence persist in the form of his Dasarathi Shatakam, Nizam and Dutch records. The artistically imagined depictions of Ramdas, reflecting various interpretations of his appearance and attire, have manifested in diverse idol forms throughout the years,” they said.