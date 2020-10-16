Ancient Shiva temple submerged in Godavari waters in Nizamabad

With Manjeera and Godavari in spate, SRSP received 1,13,901 inflows of cusecs. Irrigation officials released 49,504 cusecs from Nizamsagar project into river Manjeera.

Nizamabad: The swollen Godavari has submerged an ancient Shiva temple at Kandakurthi while the water was within touching distance on the inter-State bridge on Friday.

With Manjeera and Godavari in spate, SRSP received 1,13,901 inflows of cusecs. Irrigation officials released 49,504 cusecs from Nizamsagar project into river Manjeera. Subsequently, the SRSP project has been receiving heavy inflows, prompting authorities to release 50,000 cusecs through 16 flood gates and another 5,500 cusecs through escape gates after generating power.

Manjeera, Godavari and Haridra rivers merge at Kandakurti Triveni Sangamam, where Godavari water was flowing 30 feet and almost touching the Telangana-Maharashtra inter-State bridge.

Police and revenue officials are taking all precautions and have advised people not to go near the river banks and not to take cattle for grazing on the river banks.

