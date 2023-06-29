Ancient Stone Flames BBQ & Grill launches its first branch

Ancient Stone Flames is planning to launch another restaurant at Jubilee Hills in the next one year.

Published Date - 03:37 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: Prepare to embark on an extraordinary culinary journey as Ancient Stone Flames BBQ & Grill launched its first branch here to redefine the art of gastronomy. And what really makes this restaurant unique is that it cooks food on the lava stone.

The restaurant was inaugurated by orphans from the Adarsha Foundation (NGO) on the 1st Floor, Times Square, Indira Nagar, Gachibowli. Led by Directors Haritha Yenigala, Mounika Garlapati, and Harini Reddy Peddireddy, along with Abhilash Kumar Yalamanchili and Anju Shubham Shukla, the Ancient Stone Flames BBQ & Grill offers an paralleled dining experience.

At the restaurant where the ancient art of lava stone cooking takes center stage, each dish is prepared on scorching hot lava stones, resulting in flavors that the eatery says, are unparalleled in their depth and richness. From a delectable array of succulent grilled meats to vegetarian delights, the menu showcases a harmonious blend of traditional flavors and innovative culinary techniques.

In addition to lava stone cooking, Ancient Stone Flames BBQ & Grill has introduced concepts such as a live band to make birthdays and anniversary celebrations special and an exclusive kids’ zone with the ambiance and food of their liking being served that will thrill the kids.

