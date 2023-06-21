Hyderabad: Traffic cops’ one-way plan on Filmnagar temple-Jubilee Hills Road No 45 turns chaotic

While the police officials claim that the travel time had considerably reduced due to their plans, regular road users complain of getting stuck in the traffic during the day as well in the evenings

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 21 June 23

Traffic slowdown continues to be a regular affair between Filmnagar temple and Jubilee Hills Road No 45 junction. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Traffic slowdown continues to be a regular affair between Filmnagar temple and Jubilee Hills Road No 45 junction and vice versa after the police introduced the concept of one-ways and closed-down junctions with an objective to reduce traffic congestion on the stretch.

A school van driver Narsing Rao said that previously to head towards Road No. 12 Banjara Hills they came down from Filmnagar and took a left turn at CVR junction. However, now they have to go towards Jubilee Hills Road No. 70 junction and take a U-turn. “It is completely chaotic near the Equitas Small Bank at Road No 70 junction. Traffic jams are a regular affair as traffic bound for Banjara Hills Road No 10 and Road No 12 take a U-turn. Buses and big cars struggle to take a U-turn to avoid colliding with the traffic coming from the Jubilee Hills checkpost side leading to lots of chaos,” he complained.

It is a similar situation at the Jubilee Hills Road No 45 junction. Traffic from Filmnagar side intending to go towards the Jubilee Hills checkpost has to take a turn towards Cable Bridge, travel till the flyover and take a U-turn then proceed in the opposite direction. “We are wasting a lot of fuel. Only the traffic coming from Cable Bridge towards Road No 12 Banjara Hills or Filmnagar are benefitting, those on the other way are ending up getting stuck in evening or late night traffic,” complained Irshad Khan, a cab driver.

The traffic police officials blocked the junction and made diversions to reduce the traffic jams. Higher officials claimed that the traffic diversions were made after a thorough study of the Jubilee Hills Road. No 36 and Road No. 45. “Now and then we get complaints and depending on it, changes are made. However, overall the travel time is reduced and people are getting a hassle-free ride,” a senior traffic police official maintained.

Nevertheless, the official said as schools had reopened after two months they would again study the junctions where there was chaos during peak hours and take necessary steps to avoid inconvenience to the people.