Andhra Cricket Association condoles Rahmatulla Baig’s death

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:30 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Cricket Association has condoled the death of ace cricket coach Rahmatulla Baig, 89, who passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In a condolence message here on Monday, ACA president P. Sarat Chandra Reddy and secretary SR Gopinath Reddy conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family. They recalled the services of Rahmatulla Baig as a coach with ACA, BCI, SAAP, HCA and other organisations, imparting training to legends like Kapil Dev, Ravi Sastry, Azharuddin, Sivaramakrishnan, Bharat Arun, Sanjay Manjrekar, Rahul Dravid, VVSLaxman, and MSK Prasad.