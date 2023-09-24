Andhra: Four arrested for smuggling liquor from Goa

By ANI Published Date - 02:07 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Andhra Pradesh: The officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) in Andhra Pradesh arrested four people and seized 55 cases of illegally stored liquor from their possession on Sunday, officials said. SEB Inspector Simon said acting on information from a source, an operation was launched against some people suspected to be involved in smuggling liquor from Goa and selling it illegally in the Rompicherla area of Palnadu district.

“A team from SEB caught hold of four people and seized 55 cases of illegally stored liquor from them,” Simon said.

He added that a case was registered against the arrested accused and appropriate action against them will follow. Further investigation in the matter is underway, police said.

Earlier, on Friday, the Excise Department of Assam seized a large quantity of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Assam’s Sonitpur district. Based on information, a team from the Excise Department carried out an operation at the Batasipur area in Sonitpur district and seized 45 cartons of IMFL from a house.

Deepjyoti Adhikary, assistant inspector of Excise, told ANI, “The operation was launched under supervision of the Superintendent of Excise, Tezpur. We seized 45 cartons of IMFL from the Batasipur area. No person has been arrested so far.”