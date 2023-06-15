Andhra Pradesh braces for intense heatwave in the coming days

Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:24 AM, Thu - 15 June 23

Amaravati: Over the next three days, residents of Andhra Pradesh should prepare for scorching temperatures as a heatwave sweeps across the region. Daytime temperatures could soar as high as 44 degrees Celsius. Additionally, there may be isolated instances of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning, stating, “Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The Rayalaseema region will experience hot, humid, and uncomfortable weather. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with lightning and winds gusting at speeds of 30–40 kmph in isolated areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.”

Cyclone Biparjoy, which is moving towards Gujarat and Pakistan, has delayed the onset of the monsoon in Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone is weakening the monsoon winds over the state, which is causing the monsoon to be delayed.

As a result, the temperature will be extremely high in the districts of Nellore, Tirupati, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Eluru, Ubhaya Godavari, Kakinada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, and Manyam. These districts will experience a heatwave for the next three days, with temperatures reaching up to 43–44 degrees Celsius. The situation will remain the same in most areas until June 17.