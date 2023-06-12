AP welcomes southwest monsoon; Temperature soars to 45 Degrees Celsius

The southwest monsoon has arrived in Andhra Pradesh, bringing much-needed relief to the state after a prolonged heatwave.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:46 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Representational Image

Amaravati: The southwest monsoon has arrived in Andhra Pradesh, bringing much-needed relief to the state after a prolonged heatwave. However, temperatures are still soaring in some parts of the state, with several mandals in northern Andhra Pradesh recording temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the arrival of the monsoon in the state, saying that it has already spread across Sriharikota, Karnataka, Dharmapuri, Ratnagiri, Shivamogga, Hassan, and the northern part of Tamil Nadu. The IMD has also stated that there is a possibility of further spread of the monsoon in the Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and other parts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday.

The maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Anakapalli, Jami, and Karapa mandals on Sunday. As many as 18 mandals in the state have recorded temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius.

