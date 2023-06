Half-day schools in Andhra Pradesh till June 17

The government has decided to run them only for a half a day till June 17 in view of oppressive heat

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:59 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

The government has decided to run them only for a half a day till June 17 in view of oppressive heat

Vijayawada: Though the schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen after summer vacation on Monday, the government has decided to run them only for a half a day till June 17 in view of oppressive heat.

The classes will be held from 7.30 a.m. to 11.20 a.m.

The students will be served ragi malt between 8.30 a.m. and 9 a.m., and Jagananna Gorumudda mid-day meal from 11.30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Also Read Mercury levels in few mandals in Andhra Pradesh hit 45 degrees Celsius