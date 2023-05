Andhra Pradesh: Charred body of engineering student found

Police who began investigation are trying to find out whether it was a suicide or murder

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Police who began investigation are trying to find out whether it was a suicide or murder

Vijayawada: The charred body of an engineering student was found at Pulipaka in Penamalur mandal of Krishna district here on Wednesday.

The deceased is identified as Jeevan, a third year B.Tech student in the city.

Police who began investigation are trying to find out whether it was a suicide or murder, and if he was involved in any love affair.

Also Read Resolving all pending issues of people, says Jagan