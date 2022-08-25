Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 193.31 crore for weavers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:22 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

source: Twitter/CMO Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday credited Rs 193.31 crore for the fourth consecutive year under YSR Nethanna Nestham into the bank accounts of 80,546 weaver families in Pedana near here.

Addressing the gathering, he recalled the freedom movement, where Charka and Loom changed the dynamics of the country and said that he had kept his promise made to weavers during his 3,648-km Padayatra by bringing the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme, which benefits weavers with their own loom in upgrading their skills through the financial assistance of Rs 24,000 each year.

The government has spent Rs 776.13 crore on weaver families in the last three years under the scheme providing the financial assistance in the most transparent way, he noted, adding that the government was also providing weavers with an e-marketing facility through APCO and other e-commerce companies like Amazon, Myntra, Mirraw, Flipkart, and Paytm for improving the income of weavers.

Many of the weavers had upgraded their machinery with the financial assistance provided by the government and increased their revenues as well, taking the average revenue of weavers from about Rs 4,680 per month during 2018-19 to the present Rs 15,000 per month, he observed.