Andhra Pradesh: Ex-MP Geeta sentenced to 5 years imprisonment

14 September 22

(Representational Image) The court also sentenced her husband Koteswara Rao, bank officers Aravindakshan and Jaiprakash to undergo five years' imprisonment.

Visakhapatnam: CBI court in Hyderabad has sentenced former Araku MP Kothapalli Geeta to undergo five years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of one lakh rupees for failure to repay Rs.52 crore loan taken from Punjab National Bank.

In its verdict on Wednesday, the court also sentenced her husband Koteswara Rao, bank officers Aravindakshan and Jaiprakash to undergo five years’ imprisonment. The convicts were sent to Osmania Hospital for medical examination before shifting them to Chanchalguda prison. Geeta, meanwhile, filed a bail petition in the High Court of Telangana.

CBI filed the case after Geeta defaulted payment of Rs.52 crore to the bank and filed the chargesheet in the year 2015. Geeta and her husband took the loan in the name of Visweswara Infrastructure.