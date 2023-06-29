| Andhra Pradesh Five Held For Kidnapping Couple In Vizag

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Visakhapatnam: City police on Thursday arrested five persons who kidnapped a couple, within hours of the incident.

According to police, Srinivas and Lakshmi of Vijayawada involved in real estate business, came to the city four months ago and were residing in Fourth Town police station limits.

They were kidnapped on Wednesday and their relatives complained to police that Rs. 60 lakh was demanded as ransom to release them.

Police then swung into action and began a manhunt. In the process spotted five persons going in a car near Kattipudi junction of Annavaram mandal and took them into custody.

The kidnappers belonged to Vijayawada and Srinivas and Lakshmi were safe, police said.