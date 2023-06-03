Andhra Pradesh government sends team to Odisha to assist in train derailment rescue operations

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the creation of inquiry and grievance cells in the district collectors' offices to handle complaints and provide prompt resolution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:36 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Amaravati: Following a three-train derailment in Odisha on Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh government has sent a team of officials to the scene to help with rescue and relief efforts.

The Chief Minister met with CMO officials on Saturday morning to examine the situation and gave them instructions to get in touch with the Railway and CMO officials in Odisha.

The Chief Minister urged the creation of inquiry and grievance cells in the district collectors’ offices to handle complaints and provide prompt resolution. Arun Kumar, joint commissioner for civil supplies, Anand, joint commissioner for commercial taxes, Naveen, and the IT Minister make up the IAS officials’ delegation to Odisha.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to officials to prepare ambulances and make other arrangements for the injured to be treated in hospitals in the Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered officials to find out if any passengers from Andhra Pradesh were among the dead and hurt.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also set up three helplines for people who need assistance. The numbers are:

· Visakhapatnam: 0891 – 2746330 / 0891 – 2744619

· Vizianagaram: 08922 – 221202 / 08922 – 221206

· Srikakulam: 08942 – 286213 / 08942 – 286245