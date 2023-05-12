Andhra Pradesh High court suspends GO 1

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued G.O. Rt No. 1 restricting public meetings on roadsides in the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:27 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has passed the key decision over Government Order (GO) No 1.

The high court suspended GO No. 1 issued by the Andhra Pradesh government on January 2 in the wake of the stampede that took place as part of Chandrababu’s visit and the deaths of many people.

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna lodged a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court challenging this order. A few opposition party leaders also filed a petition in the High Court.

The bench, which began hearing the petitions on January 24, reserved its verdict today. The High Court declared that GO No. 1 violates fundamental rights.