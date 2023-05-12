Andhra Pradesh: IMD warns of extreme heatwaves from May 13

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:46 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Amaravati: After moderate to heavy rains due to Cyclone Mocha, Andhra Pradesh people are going to witness extreme heatwaves with temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 42 degrees Celsius in a few parts of the state from May 13.

The temperature has begun shooting up in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin says that heat waves are likely over North Coast Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coast Andhra Pradesh in the coming days.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) reports state that a few mandals in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Palnadu, Vizianagaram, Tirupati, East Godavari, Prakasam, East Godavari, and Kurnool districts will hit daytime temperatures up to 42 degrees Celsius on May 12. Also, the reports say that there will be no rains or cyclone effect from today in the state.