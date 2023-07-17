Andhra Pradesh records 23.74 per cent increase in GST collections till June, 2023

The GST collections till June in the current financial year was Rs 7,653.15 crore and 91 per cent of the target set for the period was achieve

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Representational image

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh has recorded a 23.74 per cent increase in GST collections till June this year.

This was revealed at a review meeting addressed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy here on Monday.

The GST collections till June in the current financial year was Rs 7,653.15 crore and 91 per cent of the target set for the period was achieved, officials informed Jagan.

It was also noted that the liquor consumption had come down compared to 2018-19. While 384.36 lakh crates of liquor was sold during 2018-19, it had come down to 335.98 lakh crates in 2022-23. Even beer consumption during summer had come down by 56.51 per cent while liquor sales decreased by 5.28 per cent, they said.

Jagan advised the officials to focus on families engaged in illicit liquor manufacture and provide them alternative livelihood. The officials informed him that already Rs 16.17 crore was disbursed among the families so far.

The revenue through registrations also increased to Rs 2,793.7 crore till June 15 against Rs 2291.97 crore during the corresponding period last year. About 5,000 registration services were conducted at the village secretariats realising a revenue of Rs 8.03 crore, officials said.