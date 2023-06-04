Andhra Pradesh sends 10 ambulances to help Odisha train accident victims

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the ambulances to help shift the injured to different hospitals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 AM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: Ten ambulances from Andhra Pradesh arrived in Balasore to help the injured in the train accident that killed 288 people and injured over 1,000.

Srikakulam District Manager of (108) Ambulance Services, Nazeer, said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the ambulances to help shift the injured to different hospitals.

The ambulances were equipped with medical supplies and doctors, and they were able to transport the injured to hospitals in Balasore and nearby towns.

“Our CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given us instructions to help the injured in shifting the injured from one hospital to the other, a total of 10 ambulance vehicles have arrived here from Andhra Pradesh,” stated Nazeer.

Some of the passengers had already been admitted at Balasore’s Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital.

The work is being done by more than 1000 people. At the site of the incident, more than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 accident relief trains, and 3-5 railway and road cranes have been deployed.