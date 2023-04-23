Andhra Pradesh: VVIPs’ antaralaya darshan causes misery to devotees

The decision to allow the Rs 1500 denomination ticket holders who were VVIPs in general, into the sanctum sanctorum caused a lot of inconvenience to the ordinary devotees visiting the annual Chandanotsavam festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

The decision to allow the Rs 1500 denomination ticket holders who were VVIPs in general, into the sanctum sanctorum caused a lot of inconvenience to the ordinary devotees visiting the annual Chandanotsavam festival

Visakhapatnam: The decision to allow the Rs 1500 denomination ticket holders who were VVIPs in general, into the sanctum sanctorum caused a lot of inconvenience to the ordinary devotees visiting the annual Chandanotsavam festival on the occasion of Akshaya Triteeya on Sunday.

The VVIPs who forced their entry into the Prahlada Mandapam where the main deity Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swami along with consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi are present, were seen taking their own sweet time to vacate the place much to the chagrin of others.

Finally, the temple authorities who realised that the Antaralaya darshan was delaying darshan for other devotees, stopped further entry after 10 a.m. to facilitate quick movement of devotees in the queue lines.However, the damage was already done with the Peethadhipati of the local Sri Sarada Peetham in Chinamushidivada, Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi, even describing it as a flop show as never before.

Some devotees also recalled how the celebrations last year were a great success with two women officials –executive officer Suryakala and senior officer D Bhramaramba managing the programme.

Also Read Devotees rush to Simhachalam Simhadri Appanna Nijarupa Darshanam