31-year-old man murdered by his friend in Narsingi

The victim, K. Jagadish (31), a resident of Lakshmi Narasimha Colony along with his friend and the unidentified suspect got drunk and ended up arguing over an unknown matter.
Hyderabad: A man was killed, allegedly by his friend after a drunken brawl at Hydershakote in Narsingi on Sunday night.
The assailant attacked the victim with a blunt object on head, killing him on the spot.
The Narsingi police have booked a case and are investigating.
The suspect has surrendered before the police, who are yet to announce arrest.