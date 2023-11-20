| 31 Year Old Man Murdered By His Friend In Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: A man was killed, allegedly by his friend after a drunken brawl at Hydershakote in Narsingi on Sunday night.

The victim, K. Jagadish (31), a resident of Lakshmi Narasimha Colony along with his friend and the unidentified suspect got drunk and ended up arguing over an unknown matter.

The assailant attacked the victim with a blunt object on head, killing him on the spot.

The Narsingi police have booked a case and are investigating.

The suspect has surrendered before the police, who are yet to announce arrest.