Andole BJP candidate Babu Mohan’s son join BRS

Andole BJP MLA candidate and cine actor Babu Mohan's son Uday Babu Mohan has joined BRS in the presence of Minister T Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:08 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Sangareddy: Actor-turned-politician P Babu Mohan suffered a shock in his political life as his son Uday Babu Mohan joined the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Babu Mohan is contesting on the BJP ticket in Andole. Uday, who also aspired for the BJP ticket this time, was reportedly disappointed since the BJP has decided to field his father for a second consecutive time.

Uday along with his close associates in the Andole BJP Party joined the BRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran and others in Siddipet on Sunday. The BJP cadre alleged that Babu Mohan was asking them to work for the victory of Congress candidate Damodara Raja Narasimha.