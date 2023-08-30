Animal birth control centres proposed at three places in Kothagudem

Kothagudem Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala directed the officials to submit proposals to set up animal birth control centres at Paloncha, Yellandu and Manugur in the district

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected double bedroom houses works in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala directed the officials to submit proposals to set up animal birth control centres at Paloncha, Yellandu and Manugur in the district.

She also directed the municipal commissioners in the district to select two municipal wards in Kothagudem, Paloncha, Yellandu and Manugur municipalities as models for carrying out continuous sanitation activities.

Dr. Ala held a meeting with municipal officials here on Wednesday. She told officials to take steps to prevent mosquitoes breeding and carry out fogging in residential areas. She wanted planting of saplings under Haritha Haram to be completed within a week.

She informed that it was proposed to set up Bruhat Prakrithi Vanams in 103 municipal wards and works completed in 91 wards where 1.58 lakh saplings were planted. It was planned to set up Telangana Kreeda Pranganams in 103 places and works completed in 67 places.

The Collector directed the engineering officials to complete the integrated vegetable and meat market by the end of September. She told officials to speed up the development works in all the municipalities and warned that action would be taken if there was delay in the works execution.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Ala inspected under construction double bedroom houses works at Old Kothagudem area and told officials to hand over 108 houses to Kothagudem Municipality by the end of September. As many as 828 double bedroom houses were being built in the area, she said.

The Collector also told officials to develop greenery around the double bedroom houses complex and provide facilities like side drains, drinking water, electricity supply and street lights. Only after all the facilities were provided the municipal officials had to take possession of the houses.