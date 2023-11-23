| Animal Trailer A Wild Show From Ranbir And Sandeep Scripted In Blood And Crafted With Violence

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Animal’ is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work in ‘Arjun Reddy’. Produced by T-Series, the movie features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with Anil Kapoor playing a significant role. The official trailer, released today, has set the stage for the film’s grand release on December 1st.

‘Animal’ trailer initiates with a playful exchange of roles between the father-son duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, engaging in a small game. A sudden shift in Ranbir’s demeanor to aggression, inherited from his father in childhood, unfolds. The trailer delves into layers of Ranbir’s profound admiration for his father, portraying him as a superhero. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has crafted an emotional narrative of father-son dynamics embedded in intense action and immersed in deep emotion.

The action sequences are remarkably intense, showcasing Ranbir’s fiercest avatar. Sandeep has delivered an unbelievable version of Ranbir Kapoor, highlighted by machine gun firings and blood-soaked axe battles.

A notable aspect of the trailer is Sandeep’s skill in intertwining emotional storytelling with a revenge plot, portraying it as a son’s tribute to his father. Despite Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna having limited screen time, the trailer hints at a gripping action revenge drama grounded in the emotional connection between a father and a son.

