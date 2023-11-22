‘Animal’ trailer set to unveil tomorrow, buzz grows amidst runtime rumours

Fans are gearing up for this extended storytelling experience, eagerly awaiting the trailer reveal to delve deeper into what 'Animal' has in store.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:56 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: Exciting news for Ranbir Kapoor fans as they eagerly anticipate his upcoming film ‘Animal‘ featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Scheduled for release on December 1 across Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages, the movie’s trailer is set to drop tomorrow.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor promotes ‘Animal,’ teaser featured on Burj Khalifa

Amidst the buzz, reports circulating online hint at the movie’s runtime, extending a lengthy 3 hours and 21 minutes.

The film has completed the censor formalities and is certified ‘A’.

Being helmed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Babloo Prithiveeraj, among others in the prominent roles.

Fans are gearing up for this extended storytelling experience, eagerly awaiting the trailer reveal to delve deeper into what ‘Animal’ has in store.

Watch the teaser here: