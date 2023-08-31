Annual Science Awards to be hosted by KVRSS on September 1

The award function will be held at the B.M. Birla Science Centre, Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:01 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: Dr. K.V.Rao Scientific Society’s 23rd Annual Science Awards Function will be held at B.M. Birla Science Centre, Hyderabad, on September 1. The KVRSS has been involved in the promotion of science by spotting and recognizing talent at the school and university levels for the past 23 years.

Dr Tata Narasinga Rao, Director, International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad and Adjunct faculty at IIT Hyderabad, will be present the 23rd Annual Memorial Oration ‘Nanomaterials Based Technologies for Energy, Health and Environment’ and Mr PVVR Sarma, Director-in-Charge (Chemistry), Geological Society of India, Hyderabad will be the Guest of Honour.

During the 23rd Annual Research Awards, 18th School Talent Awards, 12th SPARK Innovation Awards and 3rd SMART (Science Meets ART) Awards will be presented during the meeting, a press release said.

The Society has instituted these awards in the broad fields of Bhoutikam, Rasayanam, Jeevanam and Ganitam. Students below the age of 30 years and actively involved in research in various states of India will be recognized with awards. The 18th School Talent Awards are initiated in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science & Technology (APCOST).