Interact directly with scientists in Antarctica at Hyderabad’s Birla Science Centre

The BM Birla Science Centre, Hyderabad, has introduced an innovative addition to its Space Museum – the Antarctica Experience Room.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: The BM Birla Science Centre, Hyderabad, has introduced an innovative addition to its Space Museum – the Antarctica Experience Room. Marking a historic milestone in India, this cutting-edge facility offers an exclusive live interaction platform with scientists stationed at the ground station of Antarctica, granting visitors, particularly students, a remarkable opportunity to engage with ISRO scientists in real-time.

The room’s inauguration ceremony on Tuesday witnessed the presence of Nirmala Birla, Chairperson of G P Birla Archaeological Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute (GPBAASRI), and Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director of NRSC, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasoin, Nirmala Birla said Birla Space Museum’s journey began in 2019, showcasing numerous scientific exhibits from ISRO, including the Chandrayaan-2 launch vehicle. “We are committed to igniting the flame of scientific discovery among young minds, and we are delighted to welcome over two lakh visitors to our campus each year,” she added.

The Antarctica Experience Room will not only facilitate immersive interactions with space scientists at AGEOS in Antarctica but will also treat visitors to breathtaking views of the mesmerising Antarctic landscape surrounding the ground station.

The frequency of live interactions will depend on connectivity and weather conditions at the ground station. Visitors can stay informed about scheduled interactions by visiting the official website www.gpbaasri.org.