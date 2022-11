Anshuman emerges champion in Children’s Day Online Chess tournament

Published Date - 07:31 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Anshuman Dey

Hyderabad: Anshuman Dey from The Frank Anthony Public School, Kolkata emerged champion in the Children’s Day Online Chess tournament with 8.5 points from nine rounds in the tournament conducted by Brilliant Chess Academy on Wednesday.

Shloka Dudam took the second place while Adhyayan Banerjee and Christy George emerged joint third with seven points each.

Results:

U-15: Boys: 1.T.Dhruva Kumar, 2.Neerav Vishal, 3.Sai Darahas K;

U-13: Boys: 1.Sreetej, 2.Sai Likhitesh Reddy, 3.Dev Sanjay;

U-11: Boys: 1.Shreyan Bag, 2.Surya Akhil L, 3.Jagreet Misra;

Girls: 1. Rohitha Chigurupati, 2.Jenshitha Nekkalapudi;

U-9 Boys: 1.Ayaan Arora, 2.Jeshhar Nekkalapudi, 3.Daksh Kurma;

Girls: 1.Muriel Shanessa Fernandes, 2.Shruthika Anandkumar;

U-7 Boys: 1. Uttam Surya, 2.Visisht Sriram, 3.Reyansh Nihanth.