Anti-Telangana parties blaming BRS govt: Niranjan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy inaugurating Markfed petrol bunk in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy found fault with opposition parties for blaming the State government during their padayatras being undertaken in the State.

Stating that not a single leader was giving constructive advice, he said opposition leaders were making uncultured comments against the government. Leaders, who created hurdles for the formation of a separate Telangana were now blaming the government by touring in the State wearing different masks. They had neither responsibility nor plan for the future of Telangana. Except Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, no leader would think about the future of Telangana, he said, expressing confidence that Chandrashekhar Rao would become the Chief Minister for a third consecutive term.

Speaking after inaugurating a Markfed petrol bunk along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar here on Thursday, Niranjan Reddy also congratulated farmers for creating an all time record by producing the highest yield in the Yasangi season. In the year 2014-15, all varieties of crops were sowed in 28.18 lakh acres. However, the cultivation area rose to 68.53 lakh acres in the year 2022-23.

The growth rate of Telangana agriculture had shot up fast because of the persistence of the Chief Minister. Allied sectors were also experiencing growth following the development of the agriculture sector, he said, adding that Rs.3.5 lakh crore was spent in the last eight years to strengthen agriculture and allied sectors in the State, while Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, which were bigger than Telangana, were not spending even 25 percent of this.