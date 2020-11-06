Anushka Sharma shares loved-up pictures

The PK actor took to Instagram to share the two pictures and chose to express all of her feelings for her better half with no words and just a heart emoji.

By | Published: 2:30 pm

A day after she celebrated her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli’s 32nd birthday with him in Dubai, actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Friday ended the birthday celebrations by posting two loved-up pictures with him.

The PK actor took to Instagram to share the two pictures and chose to express all of her feelings for her better half with no words and just a heart emoji.

While one of the pictures sees Anushka resting her face alongside Kohli’s face as they embrace, the other one sees her kissing him on the cheeks. Several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Dia Mirza commented on the photographs.

Earlier, pictures and videos from Virat’s birthday celebrations went viral on social media. The Indian skipper is seen cutting a cake as everyone around him sings ‘Happy Birthday’.

He is then seen feeding the first piece of cake to his wife Anushka and giving her a peck on the cheek.The couple had earlier in the year announced that they are expecting their first child together. They are currently in Dubai where Kohli has been playing in the Indian Premier League.