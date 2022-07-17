Anushka Shetty drops a de-glam look on Instagram; check it out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:20 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: ‘Baahubali’ star Anushka Shetty is not very active on social media, but on Sunday the actor gave her followers a sneak peek into her weekend routine. She posted a no-makeup selfie on Instagram and captioned it simply with a heart and hug emoji. Anushka left her tresses open in the picture as she enjoyed her day off in the comfort of her home.

The highlight of the post, however, was Anushka posing with her furry friend in the adorable picture. It almost looked like her golden retriever was photo-bombing her in the selfie! Fans immediately posted compliments in the comments section. “Awwwee thatss sooo adorable (sic),” wrote an Instagram user. “The simplicity, cuteness,” added another user. “Looking as sweet as always sweety mam… (sic),” commented a fan.

Anushka’s last Instagram post was dedicated to actor Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing the actor’s ‘Liger’ poster, the ‘Size Zero’ actor penned, “Wishing team liger all the very very best…wishing this movie to reach out to every heart out there. Puri Jagannath garu looking forward to ur magic, vijay wish u only the best… u out do urself each time. Charmee to many many stories to be told, Karan johar ji Thank u for always being part of beautiful stories to be told always… all the very best to every single actor, technician… cheers team (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, rumours are rife in the tinsel town that Anushka will star in the Malayalam film ‘Ottakkomban’, where she is supposedly playing a pivotal role along with Suresh Gopi.