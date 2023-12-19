AP Assembly polls: Jagan gets busy finalising list of candidates

Having decided to change some candidates, Jagan already shifted party leaders in 11 constituencies and some more changes are likely in the coming days

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is getting busy finalising the YSR Congress Party candidates for the general elections in 2024.

Having decided to change some candidates, he already shifted party leaders in 11 constituencies and some more changes are likely in the coming days. He made it clear that the new leaders would be given tickets to contest the ensuing polls.

This exercise by the party president is giving anxious moments to ruling party leaders who include ministers and MLAs who made a beeline to the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli here to know their fate.

Ministers Viswarup and Gummanuru Jayaram met Jagan on the day while Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy from Visakhapatnam, and some other MLAs also were briefed by Jagan on changes in some seats so as to finalise the candidates after getting their feedback.