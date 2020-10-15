AP begins assessment of crop damage

Paddy suffered most in 54,694 hectares while cotton was lost in 12,000 ha

Published: 5:49 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh government has begun assessment of damage to crops due to the recent heavy rains and according to official estimates, crops over 71,821 hectares were damaged so far.

Paddy suffered most in 54,694 hectares while cotton was lost in 12,000 ha.

The Godavari districts reported highest losses with damage in 29,000 ha. of East Godavari and 13,900 ha. in West Godavari, followed by Krishna district at 12,466 ha.

The crop loss in Visakhapatnam district was over an extent of 4,400 hectares.

