AP CM Jagan launches Rs 3,300 crore works in Narsapuram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for construction of a regulator across Upputeru, a water source in the Kolleru lake ecosystem which is estimated to cost Rs.188.4 crore, and some irrigation and drinking water projects on the day.

Narsapuram: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stone for works to the tune of Rs.3,300 crore with respect to 15 projects including the buildings of the Aqua University of Andhra Pradesh, a fishing harbour at Biyyaputippa.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, he said it was the first time in the history of Narsapuram that so many projects were launched. “The government has begun transforming Narsapuram and the fisheries university which are hitherto found only in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, will change its face. We are committed to the development of aquaculture and are spending Rs.332 crore for establishing the fisheries university,” he said.

The Rs.429.43 crore fishing harbour is expected to benefit 6,000 fisherfolk families of Mogalturu and Narsapuram mandals. Over 1,750 acres of land in Narsapuram will be given to the farmers following the expiry last year of the 99-year lease of the British era of Narsapuram Agriculture Company.

During the course of his speech, Jagan took a dig at the opposition Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena, which he said had changed to `Telugu Boothula (obscenities) Party and Rowdy Sena’ respectively. The TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was worried about his future after the 2019 election debacle which was followed by the party defeat in local bodies elections all over the state including his native place of Kuppam, he pointed out, and commented that it should be realised that people would not vote for those who never did any good.