Two Khammam boys drown in Andhra, two others go missing in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:30 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Khammam: An excursion turned fatal for two minor boys from Khammam district after they drowned in a stream in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh. In a separate incident here in Khammam, two youngsters have been reported missing in the NSP canal here on Saturday.

The minor boys from Khammam, Venkata Narsi Reddy (12) and Neelam Jashwanth (10) Class 6 and 5 students at the Madupalli Government School in Madhira mandal, had gone on an excursion to Penagranchiprolu village of NTR district. They were said to have gone for a bath in the Munneru stream in the village and drowned. Their bodies were retrieved from the stream and the AP police have booked a case in connection with the incident.

The two boys, though students of the government school, had joined the excursion organised by Saraswathi Vidyalayam of Madupalli as they used to attend private tuition at the Vidyalayam and were invited by their friends for the trip.

In the NSP canal incident, a BTech student, T Narender Reddy and a degree student, A Naga Narender Reddy of Kuppenakuntla Guttapadu of Penuballi mandal in the district went for a swim in the canal at Tummalapalli area and were washed away.

The police have engaged expert swimmers to trace the missing youth but could not find them until evening. The search operations were halted as dusk fell and would resume after the dawn, the police said.