AP CM Jagan reaches Hyderabad, meets BRS chief KCR

Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the Begumpet airport at around 11.15 pm in a special flight. Former Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy received him at the airport.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:03 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy called on BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the latter’s residence in Nandinagar in Hyderabad on Thursday. He was accorded a warm welcome by BRS working president KT Rama Rao and others.

Later, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister met Chandrashekhar Rao and presented him with a bouquet, wishing for his speedy recovery. He inquired about the latter’s health condition and ongoing treatment, following his hip replacement surgery. Sources said the meeting was a courtesy call in the wake of Chandrashekhar Rao’s recent surgery.

AP CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meets BRS Chief KCR in #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/EMTvM6igZY — Telangana Today (@TelanganaToday) January 4, 2024

Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by YSR Congress party MP Mithun Reddy, MLC Raghuram, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and others. BRS leaders including former Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and others were also present.

After spending an hour with the former Chief Minister and other BRS leaders, Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Vijayawada. It may be noted that Jagan Mohan Reddy had called Rama Rao soon after learning about Chandrashekhar Rao’s surgery and wished for his speedy recovery.