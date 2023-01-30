AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s flight makes emergency landing

The pilot had detected a leakage in the AC valve leading to pressure issues, and immediately returned to Gannavaram airport to make an emergency landing

07:29 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

File Photo

Vijayawada: The special flight which took Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had to return to Gannavaram airport to make an emergency landing there on Monday evening.

Jagan and a delegation of officials left by the flight which took off at 5.03 p.m. for Delhi where a preparatory meeting for the Global investor summit was being held. However, the flight developed a snag–the pilot had detected a leakage in the AC valve leading to pressure issues, and immediately returned to Gannavaram airport to make an emergency landing there at 5.27 p.m., it is said.

The Chief Minister returned to his Tadepalli home and alternate arrangements are being made for the contingent to go to Delhi on Monday night.