AP ECET 2023 exam postponed

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:50 AM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: The candidates who have registered for the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test exam must note that the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinda has postponed the exam date to June 20, 2023. Earlier, the AP ECET 2023 exam was scheduled to be held on May 5, 2023. However, the scheduled AP ECET 2023 exam will be held in two sessions that is 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The AP ECET paper will be for 200 marks with objective-type questions, and marks will be distributed for each stream, that is, engineering, pharmacy, and B.Sc with mathematics as an optional subject. The JNTU will has released the syllabus for each stream on their official website.

The resignation for AP ECET ended on April 10, 2023. For appearing in the AP ECET exam, a candidate should have a minimum of 45 marks in the UR category and 40 marks in the Reserved category in their diploma in engineering.